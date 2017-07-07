Story highlights Don Lincoln: The Gulf diplomatic crisis poses a possible threat to scientific research

Helium is a very delicate, nonrenewable resource. Once it's gone, it's gone, he writes

(CNN) The recent diplomatic dustup between Qatar and many other Gulf nations caused some nervousness for some of the world's most cutting edge scientists.

Among recalled ambassadors, closed borders and massive disruptions on travel and shipping, the diplomatic crisis highlighted the world's vulnerability to cutoffs in the supply of helium, since Qatar is the world's second-biggest producer of the vital substance, after the United States. Although the helium aspect of this diplomatic imbroglio has been resolved, it highlights the way in which international diplomacy can impact scientific research.

While most people might think of helium as simply being the gas that is used for balloons at children's birthday parties, it is actually a critical ingredient for some of the highest technologies on Earth.

Don Lincoln

It is used in cryogenic environments, like the operation of medical MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and NMR (nuclear magnetic resonance) spectrometers. It is used to purge and pressurize containers made of materials that cannot withstand chemical interactions.

It is used to provide controlled environments for the manufacture of solid-state computer chips. And it is used in tungsten gas welding for such metals as aluminum and copper, which would experience much weaker welds if they were contaminated by exposure to oxygen.