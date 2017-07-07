New voices are striking a blow against fat shaming

Lindsey Averill is the co-creator of Fattitude the Movie , and regularly writes for media outlets such as Time.com, xojane, The Huffington Post, Alternett and Bustle. Follow her on Twitter . The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Something in the world of body shaming and fat hatred is shifting. There is a small but noisy contingent of people who are tired of being quiet. This past week alone, two women refused to sit down when faced with fat shaming.

Both Hage and Clarkson have embraced a rising cultural voice that is a byproduct of the fat activist and body positive movements -- the empowered fat voice. A group of informed fat people are starting to realize that the shame and stigma directed toward them isn't justified, and they don't need to remain silent in the face of disrespect.

The tag line next to fat Snow White on the billboard reads, "What if Snow White was no longer beautiful...?," and in the trailer two dwarfs hiding in Snow White's bedroom are appalled when she removes the shoes to reveal her fatness. The marketing team was mistaken in creating giant billboards and a trailer, which implied that a fat version of Snow White couldn't be understood as beautiful.

Because beauty matters in our culture, directing this message at children -- that fat can't be beautiful -- encourages an understanding of fat people as less valuable than thin people and unworthy of our respect. This is not only a terrible lesson that can affect individual struggles with self esteem but also allows for justification of bias behaviors, such as bullying.

Like with Clarkson and Hage, this fat-shaming incident did not go unrecognized. Instead, the empowered fat voice rose again. This time in the form of plus size supermodel, Tess Holliday, who took to Twitter to call out the film's marketing as fat shaming.

Holliday's tweet alerted Moretz, who immediately recognized the issue and distanced herself from the project, noting that she did not approve of the marketing campaign. In response, in late May, the campaign was pulled and the producers of the film issued an apology

In this case, the sound of the empowered fat voice alerted onlookers to fat injustice anwd there was resulting action taken: the marketing campaign was pulled or, if you will, the offensive and bias representation was discontinued and therefore harmed far fewer people than it could have. That's powerful stuff, right?

Please don't misconstrue my point -- the culture appears to remain as hateful toward fat bodies as ever. Fat people still have to endure systemic prejudice -- bias from doctors, employers and educators , as well as hurtful daily interactions, snickers and demeaning comments. The media still relies on degrading fat stereotypes.

