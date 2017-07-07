Photos: Healthy fast food menu options for vegetarians For vegetarians at Wendy's, a baked potato topped with cheddar cheese and broccoli will satisfy. It's a meatless meal that offers carbs, protein and vegetables. Add a garden side salad with light balsamic vinaigrette dressing for even more greens. Hide Caption 1 of 9

At Subway, an ordinary Veggie Delite sub can be upgraded by ordering it on multigrain flatbread, which is rich in fiber and whole grains. Ask for it to be toasted with shredded Monterey cheddar.

A strawberry Greek yogurt parfait at Starbucks has 14 grams of protein and provides 15% of your daily calcium needs. A café latte with soy milk adds 7 grams of protein and another third of your daily calcium.

Taco Bell's cheese roll-up with tomatoes is simple and satisfying for vegetarians, but to upgrade its nutritional profile, add black beans, which boost fiber and protein.

The fruit and yogurt parfait at McDonald's is tasty, low in saturated fat and calcium-rich. It and offers berry antioxidants -- and therefore it's a no-brainer for vegetarians. It is on the lighter side, though, so pair with the Southwest salad, sans chicken, with cilantro lime glaze and vegetable blend, a mix of black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes and poblano peppers.

For vegetarians, the tomato mozzarella flatbread and classic salad combo at Panera Bread is lower in sodium compared with other meals with tomatoes, such as a slice of pizza, and has a satisfying amount of fiber and protein.

Dunkin' Donuts are free of animal fat, but a bigger complete protein boost is found with an egg and cheese English muffin and a latte with skim or almond milk.

Burger King offers a Morningstar veggie burger topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo. But the condiments have a high sodium count. A garden side salad is good, but skip the croutons and dressing, which add even more sodium.