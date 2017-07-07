Story highlights Hospital says there is "new evidence relating to potential treatment" for the boy

Top European court ruled last week that hospital can discontinue life support

(CNN) The London hospital caring for 11-month-old Charlie Gard has requested a new hearing to consider "fresh evidence" about a possible treatment for his rare condition.

The hospital said in a statement Friday that it "applied to the (UK's) High Court for a fresh hearing in the case of Charlie Gard in light of claims of new evidence relating to potential treatment for his condition."

On June 30, the European Court of Human Rights decided that Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children can discontinue life support to the baby.

It was a final decision after a series of hearings and appeals by his parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, who hoped to transfer their son to the United States for an experimental treatment for his rare genetic disease. They had already raised the money for the treatment and been in touch with an unnamed physician in the US.

Charlie was born in August with mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome , a progressive disease that causes muscle weakness and loss of motor skills, leaving those who have it unable to stand, walk, eat, talk and eventually breathe. Charlie will die from his illness, his doctors have said.

