Story highlights There were 23 reports of sexual assaults at this year's Bravalla festival

It prompted organizers to cancel next year's music festival

(CNN) A Swedish comedian wants a music festival with no men allowed after reports of widespread sexual assaults at this year's Bravalla, the country's largest music festival.

Bravalla organizers canceled next year's festival after 23 reports of sexual assaults at this year's event, which ended July 1, police told CNN affiliate Aftonbladet.

"Some men ... obviously can't behave in an acceptable manner. It's a shame. We have therefore decided not to proceed with Bravalla 2018," the festival's organizer said in a statement

The four-day festival draws approximately 50,000 visitors annually. This year featured artists such as the Chainsmokers, Linkin Park and the Killers.

After a surge of sexual assaults at the festival in recent years, some artists decided to cancel their performances.

Read More