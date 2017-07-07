Putin critic Alexey Navalny released from jail early

(CNN) Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has been released from prison early after serving 25 days of his month-long sentence, his press secretary said Friday.

The Putin critic was jailed on June 12 after being found guilty of repeatedly calling for unlawful protests

His sentence came one day after anti-corruption demonstrations took place across Russia, in which nearly 1,400 people detained amid clashes with police and reports of tear gas use.

Russian authorities had declared many of the June demonstrations illegal and had warned citizens to stay away or face consequences for participation.

Navalny had been detained at his Moscow home before being able to attend a planned rally in the capital.

Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's wife, tweeted a photo of his June arrest ahead of a rally in Moscow.