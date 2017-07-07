G20 protesters attempt to disrupt summit

Story highlights Police say at least 160 officers have been injured in clashes with protesters

Protesters say they are trying to disrupt the summit by impeding access to the venue

Hamburg, Germany (CNN) German police sought to prevent small groups of mostly anti-capitalist protesters Friday from disrupting the G20 summit in Hamburg as world leaders including President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin meet for talks.

Officers dressed in riot gear intervened as protesters tried to enter the red zone -- a blocked-off area close to the summit venue -- while other small groups staged sit-ins across the city.

Police said 160 officers have been injured since Thursday and reinforcements from outside Hamburg have been requested. At least 70 people were arrested and 15 have been taken into detention since the protests began, police said on Twitter.

At one of the sit-ins, a little over a mile from the summit security zone, water cannons were deployed against protesters who had come armed with umbrellas and rain gear. Earlier, protest organizers told CNN they would try to storm police barricades around restricted areas.

Members of the "Color the Red Zone" protest said they were trying to make it difficult for G20 participants to travel to the talks.

