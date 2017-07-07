Hamburg: G20 protesters attempt to disrupt summit

Story highlights Police say at least 111 officers were injured in clashes with protesters overnight

Protesters say they are trying to disrupt the summit by impeding access to the venue

Hamburg, Germany (CNN) German police are trying to prevent small groups of mostly anti-capitalist protesters from disrupting the G20 summit in Hamburg, as world leaders including US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin meet for talks.

Officers dressed in riot gear intervened as protest groups tried to enter the red zone -- the blocked-off area close to the summit venue -- while other small groups staged sit-ins across the city.

At one of the sit-ins, a little over a mile from the summit security zone, water cannon were deployed against protesters who had come armed with umbrellas and rain gear. Earlier, protest organizers told CNN they would try to storm police barricades around restricted areas.

Members of the "Color The Red Zone" protest said they were trying to make it difficult for G20 participants to travel to the talks.

"We are living in a democracy and the red zone is not a democracy," said Karl S, a student protester from Düsseldorf who declined to give CNN his full name.

