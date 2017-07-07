Protests kick off for second day ahead of G20 summit

Hamburg, Germany (CNN) German police are attempting to prevent small groups of protesters from disrupting the G20 summit in Hamburg, hours before world leaders are set to meet.

Officers dressed in riot gear intervened as protest groups tried to enter the red zone, the blocked-off area close to the summit venue, as other groups of people staged sit-ins across the city.

Water cannon was deployed against protesters, who had come armed with umbrellas and rain gear, at one of the sit-ins.

Earlier, protest organizers told CNN they would try to storm police barricades around restricted areas.

Protesters stage a sit-in ahead of a meeting of the G20 in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7.

Members of the "Color The Red Zone" protest said they were trying to make it difficult for G20 participants to travel to the talks.

"We are living in a democracy and the red zone is not a democracy," said Karl S, a student protester from Düsseldorf who declined to give his full name.

"I'm sure we can't stop all these leaders from meeting but if we can stop them from getting their food or catering shortly we've achieved something," he said.

Christian, one of the protests organizers who also declined to give his surname, said the "point is to disturb the G20."

"It's not right that a few countries get to decide what happens to the rest of the world at this summit," he said.

Christian, a protest leader in Hamburg.

Nearby, video from the scene shows police dressed in riot gear aggressively pushing a group of protesters and journalists away from the scene.

"This is what democracy looks like," protesters shouted amid the chaos.

From @karadaniellefox at protests near #G20: Police aggressively kettling in protests, who are shouting "This is what democracy looks like." pic.twitter.com/yx0Lh57Y2J — Josh Berlinger (@j_berlingerCNN) July 7, 2017

Protests in other parts of the city appeared to be getting violent as well.

Smoke could be seen across the skyline from fires said to have been lit by protesters.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area near the Hamburg-Altona Railway Station, where authorities said people had set vehicles aflame and thrown Molotov cocktails.

Police say vehicles and other pyrotechnic material have been set on fire by people.

The latest round of demonstrations, though unruly, are smaller and more dispersed than Thursday night's violence, during which dozens of police officers were hurt and water cannons deployed.

During Friday morning's protests, small groups of people were pushed back as they tried to march down streets to be used by G20 delegates.

Volunteers could be seen treating people with saline solution, possibly due to tear gas or pepper spray, and tending to other wounded.

One woman could be seen bleeding from her neck.

Police have fired pepper spray, w at least one demonstrator w a head injury at demo against g20 this am pic.twitter.com/4qdjvFrB2A — Kara Fox (@karadaniellefox) July 7, 2017

Police told demonstrators they were in an area that was forbidden.

Security is tight in the city of 1.8 million, as leaders from around the world convene for the G20 meeting.

The Group of 20, which includes 19 countries and the European Union, accounts for approximately 80% of global GDP. Around two-thirds of the world's population live in a G20 country.

During the two-day meeting in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's birthplace, leaders are expected to discuss climate change, terrorism and migration.

Photos: G20 protesters clash with police in Hamburg Riot police walk down a road during the Welcome to Hell protest march on Thursday, July 6, in Hamburg, Germany. Protesters clashed with authorities throughout the day while world leaders arrived for the G20 economic summit. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and July 8. Hide Caption 1 of 17 Photos: G20 protesters clash with police in Hamburg Protesters erect burning barricades in front of the Rote Flora left-wing center. Hide Caption 2 of 17 Photos: G20 protesters clash with police in Hamburg Police stand guard in the street while protesters erect barricades. Hide Caption 3 of 17 Photos: G20 protesters clash with police in Hamburg An officer looks on as burning barricades blaze in front of the Rote Flora left-wing center. Hide Caption 4 of 17 Photos: G20 protesters clash with police in Hamburg Police stand in front of the Rote Flora left-wing center as debris smolders in the street. Hide Caption 5 of 17 Photos: G20 protesters clash with police in Hamburg A demonstrator is sprayed by water canons. Hide Caption 6 of 17 Photos: G20 protesters clash with police in Hamburg Police and protesters clash during the Welcome to Hell march. Hide Caption 7 of 17 Photos: G20 protesters clash with police in Hamburg A man wearing protective goggles moves away from officers trying to clear the streets using water cannons. Hide Caption 8 of 17 Photos: G20 protesters clash with police in Hamburg Police gather at Hamburg harbor before the anti-G20 protest march. Hide Caption 9 of 17 Photos: G20 protesters clash with police in Hamburg Riot police use a water cannon on demonstrators. Hide Caption 10 of 17 Photos: G20 protesters clash with police in Hamburg Protesters march during the rally. Hide Caption 11 of 17 Photos: G20 protesters clash with police in Hamburg Protesters clash with riot police. The protest escalated throughout the day and evening. Hide Caption 12 of 17 Photos: G20 protesters clash with police in Hamburg Police attempt to clear the street while using water cannons and pepper spray on demonstrators. Hide Caption 13 of 17 Photos: G20 protesters clash with police in Hamburg A woman wearing a sign depicting the G20 summit world leaders blows bubbles at Hamburg harbor before the protest march. Hide Caption 14 of 17 Photos: G20 protesters clash with police in Hamburg Participants in the protest. Police said one person had been arrested by late Thursday night. Hide Caption 15 of 17 Photos: G20 protesters clash with police in Hamburg A banner on a bridge reads "President Macri, Don't sell our Argentina." Officials said at least 76 police officers were hurt. Hide Caption 16 of 17 Photos: G20 protesters clash with police in Hamburg Officials said the originally peaceful protest became violent, with firecrackers and bottles being thrown at riot police. Hide Caption 17 of 17

Many of the demonstrators who gathered Thursday were protesting against capitalism, but some joined to voice their concern about issues including global warming.

Thursday's protests were marked by violence -- police used water cannons as people threw bottles and smoke bombs during the "Welcome to Hell" march, which began about two miles from where the summit will be held. They were dispersed by midnight, according to police.

German riot police water cannon protestors #G20 pic.twitter.com/WNRvmYfdGF — Kara Fox (@karadaniellefox) July 6, 2017

At least 76 officers were hurt, including one seriously, Hamburg police said. Authorities did not give the number of injured protesters and bystanders, but said one person had been arrested for throwing a bottle.