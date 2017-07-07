Breaking News

Protests kick off for second day ahead of G20 summit

By Kara Fox and Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 2:04 AM ET, Fri July 7, 2017

hamburg germany g20 protests orig_00002614
hamburg germany g20 protests orig_00002614

Story highlights

  • Germany is hosting the G20 summit in Hamburg
  • Protests turned violent Thursday night

Hamburg, Germany (CNN)Demonstrators are attempting to storm police barriers in the German city of Hamburg just hours before world leaders are set to gather for this year's G20 summit, protest leaders told CNN.

The latest round of demonstrations comes after a violent night in which dozens of police officers were hurt and water cannons were deployed.
The unrest appeared to continue early Friday as small groups of protesters tried to march down streets to be used by G20 delegates.
    Volunteers could be seen treating people with saline solution, possibly due to tear gas or pepper spray, and tending to other wounded.
    One woman could be seen bleeding from her neck.
    Police told demonstrators they were in an area that was forbidden.
    Security is tight in the city of 1.8 million, as leaders from around the world convene for the G20 meeting.
    The Group of 20, which includes 19 countries and the European Union, accounts for approximately 80% of global GDP. Around two-thirds of the world's population live in a G20 country.
    During the two-day meeting in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's birthplace, leaders are expected to discuss climate change, terrorism and migration.
    Riot police walk down a road during the Welcome to Hell protest march on Thursday, July 6, in Hamburg, Germany. Protesters clashed with authorities throughout the day while world leaders arrived for the G20 economic summit. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and July 8.
    Many of the demonstrators who gathered Thursday were protesting against capitalism, but some joined to voice their concern about issues including global warming.
    Thursday's protests were marked by violence -- police used water cannons as people threw bottles and smoke bombs during the "Welcome to Hell" march, which began about two miles from where the summit will be held. They were dispersed by midnight, according to police.
    At least 76 officers were hurt, including one seriously, Hamburg police said. Authorities did not give the number of injured protesters and bystanders, but said one person had been arrested for throwing a bottle.

    CNN's James Masters contributed to this report