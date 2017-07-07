Protests kick off for second day ahead of G20 summit

Story highlights Germany is hosting the G20 summit in Hamburg

Protests turned violent Thursday night

Hamburg, Germany (CNN) Demonstrators are attempting to storm police barriers in the German city of Hamburg just hours before world leaders are set to gather for this year's G20 summit, protest leaders told CNN.

The latest round of demonstrations comes after a violent night in which dozens of police officers were hurt and water cannons were deployed.

The unrest appeared to continue early Friday as small groups of protesters tried to march down streets to be used by G20 delegates.

Volunteers could be seen treating people with saline solution, possibly due to tear gas or pepper spray, and tending to other wounded.

One woman could be seen bleeding from her neck.

Police have fired pepper spray, w at least one demonstrator w a head injury at demo against g20 this am pic.twitter.com/4qdjvFrB2A — Kara Fox (@karadaniellefox) July 7, 2017

