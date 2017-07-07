(CNN) Is Kesha's new song going to be the fresh start she's been praying for?

Time will tell. But the singer is certainly hoping that's the case.

"I haven't slept in, like, I don't know how many days because I'm so excited and nervous," she said in an interview with The Zack Sang Show on Friday. "I just feel like I'm on another planet."

Kesha released ballad "Praying" on Thursday, her first new song in almost four years.

"Basically, there was a point where I didn't know if I was ever going to get to put out music again," she said, saying she's been crying "happy tears" for days. "And here we are."

Read More