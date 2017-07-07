Emma Stone says male co-stars have taken pay cuts for her

Story highlights King, Stone and Riseborough talked for Out magazine

Stone said she sees parallels between King's time playing and now

(CNN) Emma Stone may be playing tennis legend Billie Jean King 40 years after King's most famous match, but the two still have something in common: a problem with gender-based pay disparity in their professions.

King sat down with Stone and Andrea Riseborough, another of the stars of the movie in which Stone is playing King, "Battle of the Sexes," for an Out magazine article . The trio discussed several issues, including pay equity.

Emma Stone, Andrea Riseborough & Billie Jean King on Tennis, Equality & the Battle of the Sexes: https://t.co/EfVEWIFF0u These women ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zU96JMUCES — Out Magazine (@outmagazine) July 6, 2017

The movie follows the events of the 1973 tennis match in which King took on, and beat, Bobby Riggs, a retired player who had asserted that he there was no place for women in professional sports. It also chronicles the then-closeted King's relationship with her hairdresser Marilyn Barnett (played by Riseborough).

That same year King famously threatened to boycott the U.S. Open over pay disparity for female athletes.

Stone pointed out that while there are several factors that determine pay in Hollywood, including box office performance, there is a "blanket issue that women, in general, are making four fifths at best."

Read More