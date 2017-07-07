50 Cent made Eminem want to quit

Story highlights Eminem rapped in honor of 50's birthday

The pair have been friends for years

(CNN) Game recognizes game, and Eminem digs 50 Cent's.

Slim Shady paid tribute to his fellow rapper on Thursday with some lyrical love, rapping some of 50 Cent's song "Places To Go" from the "8 Mile" soundtrack.

"Yo, Fif, first off, I wanna say happy birthday," Eminem said in a video posted on Instagram. "Secondly, I want to remind you of a verse you did that made me want to quit rapping."

The now bearded Eminem then launched into "Picture a perfect picture/picture me in a pimp hat/picture me starting s**t/picture me busting my gat."

Thank you @eminem you know your still the best in the world 🌎 to me man, I love you bro. A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 6, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

He flowed for a bit before adding, "Yeah, so that made me want to stop rapping for, like, a long time."

Read More