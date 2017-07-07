Story highlights Bloom filed temporary restraining order Friday

(CNN) Attorney Lisa Bloom said on Friday she has filled for a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian on behalf of Blac Chyna.

Kardashian had the Internet riveted on Wednesday when he posted personal information about his relationship with Chyna, who is the mother of his infant daughter.

In addition to accusing her of infidelity and claiming he has been footing her bills, he also posted graphic images of her on his Instagram account.

Bloom released a statement Friday afternoon saying Blac Chyna retained her services the day before "and today we filed for temporary restraining orders to protect her rights."

"Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal," the statement read. "Cyberbullying your ex is harassment,"

