Breaking News

World Building of the Year 2017 shortlist revealed

By Clive Martin, CNN

Updated 9:28 AM ET, Fri July 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This building by Amanda Levete and Associates is located on the Tagus River, and is a multi-purpose facility designed in such a way that visitors can walk over, under and within the building itself.
Photos: A look at some of the highlights
Culture: Completed Buildings -- Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology, Lisbon, Portugal by AL_AThis building by Amanda Levete and Associates is located on the Tagus River, and is a multi-purpose facility designed in such a way that visitors can walk over, under and within the building itself.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
This proposed footbridge uses mirrors to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.spans-associates.com/brommy-new-footbridge-berlin&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;open a new virtual dimension.&quot;&lt;/a&gt; The design would be located on a site near the East Side Gallery in Berlin, where two bridges have already been built and destroyed.
Photos: A look at some of the highlights
Infrastructure: Future Projects -- Brommy New Footbridge, Berlin, Germany by SPANS AssosciatesThis proposed footbridge uses mirrors to "open a new virtual dimension." The design would be located on a site near the East Side Gallery in Berlin, where two bridges have already been built and destroyed.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
Conceived as a solution to shelters housing growing numbers of refugees, Shelter on the Edge in Aleppo, Syria, is designed to allow for new units to be added onto existing housing units when the need arises.
Photos: A look at some of the highlights
Competition Entries: Future Projects -- Shelter on the Edge, Aleppo, Syria by Design and More InternationalConceived as a solution to shelters housing growing numbers of refugees, Shelter on the Edge in Aleppo, Syria, is designed to allow for new units to be added onto existing housing units when the need arises.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
This chapel is located within a hospital in Pambujan, a small rural town in the Philippines. The chapel features stained glass in the entry as well as the back of the alter.
Photos: A look at some of the highlights
Religion: Completed Buildings -- The Chapel of St. Benedict and St. Scholastica, Pambujan, Philippines by WTA Architecture and Design StudioThis chapel is located within a hospital in Pambujan, a small rural town in the Philippines. The chapel features stained glass in the entry as well as the back of the alter.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
This ferry terminal in Salerno, Italy, features multiple levels, with visitors entering on the ground level, and moving up through internal ramps to the upper levels where they can board and disembark the ferry.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Swipe through the gallery for some of the other buildings to make this year&#39;s World Architecture Festival shortlist.
Photos: A look at some of the highlights
Transport: Completed Buildings -- Salerno Maritime Terminal, Salerno, Italy by Zaha Hadid ArchitectsThis ferry terminal in Salerno, Italy, features multiple levels, with visitors entering on the ground level, and moving up through internal ramps to the upper levels where they can board and disembark the ferry.

Swipe through the gallery for some of the other buildings to make this year's World Architecture Festival shortlist.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
This pharmacy in Himeji City, Japan, features a minimalist white interior with black accents. The architects hope that the interior will convey a sense of &quot;advanced medical care&quot; that patients would expect.
Photos: A look at some of the highlights
Small Projects Prize: Completed Buildings -- The Cutting Edge Pharmacy, Himeji City, Japan by Matsuya Art Works and KTX archiLABThis pharmacy in Himeji City, Japan, features a minimalist white interior with black accents. The architects hope that the interior will convey a sense of "advanced medical care" that patients would expect.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
Designed as a treatment residence for indigenous people suffering from renal disease, the Fitzroy Crossing Renal Hostel in Fitzroy Crossing, Australia, allows patients to receive treatment while still being close to their family members and the community. The space features six small houses, and can accommodate a total of 19 people.
Photos: A look at some of the highlights
Health: Completed Buildings -- Fitzroy Crossing Renal Hostel, Fitzroy Crossing, Australia by Iredale Pedersen Hook ArchitectsDesigned as a treatment residence for indigenous people suffering from renal disease, the Fitzroy Crossing Renal Hostel in Fitzroy Crossing, Australia, allows patients to receive treatment while still being close to their family members and the community. The space features six small houses, and can accommodate a total of 19 people.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
Initially revealed as part of the 2016 London Design Festival, The Smile is constructed using American tulipwood, a material said to be stronger than concrete.
Photos: A look at some of the highlights
Small Projects Prize: Completed Buildings -- The Smile, London, United Kingdom by Alison Brooks ArchitectsInitially revealed as part of the 2016 London Design Festival, The Smile is constructed using American tulipwood, a material said to be stronger than concrete.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
The Zhuhai Opera House in Zhuhai, China, is built of two shell-like structures, the larger of which sits at 90 meters (295 feet) tall, and the smaller at 60 meters (197 feet) tall. Collectively, both buildings can seat over 2,000 people.
Photos: A look at some of the highlights
Display: Completed Buildings -- Zhuhai Opera House, Zhuhai, China by CR Institute of Architectural & Urban DesignThe Zhuhai Opera House in Zhuhai, China, is built of two shell-like structures, the larger of which sits at 90 meters (295 feet) tall, and the smaller at 60 meters (197 feet) tall. Collectively, both buildings can seat over 2,000 people.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
The Binh House in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, features several spaces -- from the roof to the balconies -- for trees and plants. The architects hope that this will increase the presence of green spaces in cities.
Photos: A look at some of the highlights
House: Completed Buildings -- Binh House, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam by Vo Trong Nghia ArchitectsThe Binh House in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, features several spaces -- from the roof to the balconies -- for trees and plants. The architects hope that this will increase the presence of green spaces in cities.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates were tasked with renovating the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. One of the renovations included a steel &quot;wrap&quot; around the building&#39;s existing framework.
Photos: A look at some of the highlights
Display: Completed Buildings -- Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles, US by Kohn Pedersen Fox AssociatesKohn Pedersen Fox Associates were tasked with renovating the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. One of the renovations included a steel "wrap" around the building's existing framework.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
This Sao Paulo, Brazil, home is built with a triangular floor plan, and maximizes natural light through the use of a skylight and printed glass brise-soleils.
Photos: A look at some of the highlights
Villa: Completed Buildings -- Triangle House, São Paulo, Brazil by Bernardes ArquiteturaThis Sao Paulo, Brazil, home is built with a triangular floor plan, and maximizes natural light through the use of a skylight and printed glass brise-soleils.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
Conceived as a solution to rising housing prices in major cities, BIG&#39;s Urban Rigger is built with re-purposed shipping containers. It is the first floating, carbon neutral housing made from shipping containers.
Photos: A look at some of the highlights
Housing: Completed Buildings -- Urban Rigger, Copenhagen, Denmark by BIG - Bjarke Ingels GroupConceived as a solution to rising housing prices in major cities, BIG's Urban Rigger is built with re-purposed shipping containers. It is the first floating, carbon neutral housing made from shipping containers.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
Designed by the Thai Landscape Architecture firm PLandscape, the Garden of the Mind is inspired by the country&#39;s culture and landscapes.
Photos: A look at some of the highlights
Landscape: Garden of the Mind, Berlin, Germany by P LandscapeDesigned by the Thai Landscape Architecture firm PLandscape, the Garden of the Mind is inspired by the country's culture and landscapes.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
Printemps is a Parisian department store that was originally built in 1865. This redesign introduces an atrium to the complex that allows visitors to see multiple levels.
Photos: A look at some of the highlights
New & Old: Completed Buildings -- Printemps Haussmann, Paris, France by UufiePrintemps is a Parisian department store that was originally built in 1865. This redesign introduces an atrium to the complex that allows visitors to see multiple levels.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
This hotel&#39;s exterior is made using locally-sourced sandstone. Plants help to improve ventilation and provide shade to the building&#39;s interior.
Photos: A look at some of the highlights
Hotel & Leisure: Completed Buildings -- Atlas Hotel Hoi An, Hoi An, Vietnam by Vo Trong Nghia ArchitectsThis hotel's exterior is made using locally-sourced sandstone. Plants help to improve ventilation and provide shade to the building's interior.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
At 162 meters (531 feet) tall this is the tallest moving observation tower in the world. The glass observation pod can hold 200 people and features 360 degree views of Brighton and surrounding areas.
Photos: A look at some of the highlights
Hotel & Leisure: Completed Buildings -- British Airways i360, Brighton, United Kingdom by Marks Barfield ArchitectsAt 162 meters (531 feet) tall this is the tallest moving observation tower in the world. The glass observation pod can hold 200 people and features 360 degree views of Brighton and surrounding areas.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
This chapel in Suzhou, China features a perforated metal facade, and uses multiple windows throughout the space to best utilize natural light.
Photos: A look at some of the highlights
Civic and Community: Completed Buildings -- Suzhou Chapel, Suzhou, China by Neri&Hu Design and Research OfficeThis chapel in Suzhou, China features a perforated metal facade, and uses multiple windows throughout the space to best utilize natural light.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
Culture - AL_A - Museum of Art, Architecture and TechnologyFuture Projects Infrastructure - Brommy New Footbridge by SPANS AssosciatesFuture Projects Competition Entries - Shelter on the Edge by Design and More InternationalReligion - WTA Architecture and Design Studio - The Chapel of St. Benedict and St. ScholasticaTransport - Zaha Hadid Architects - Salerno Maritime Terminal.Small project prize - Matsuya Art Works and KTX archiLAB - The Cutting Edge PharmacyHealth - Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects - Fitzroy Crossing Renal HostelSmall project prize - Alison Brooks Architects - The SmileDisplay - CR Institute of Architectural &amp; Urban Design - Zhuhai Opera HouseHouse - Vo Trong Nghia Architects - Binh HouseDisplay - Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates - Petersen Automotive MuseumVilla - Bernardes Arquitetura - Triangle HouseHousing - BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group - Urban Rigger.Landscape - P Landscape - Garden of the MindNew-and-Old---UUfie---Printemps-HaussmannHotel and Leisure - Vo Trong Nghia Architects - Atlas Hotel Hoi AnHotel and Leisure - Marks Barfield Architects - British Airways i360Civic and Community - Neri&amp;Hu Design and Research Office - Suzhou Chapel

(CNN)Since it first launched in Barcelona nearly a decade ago, the World Architecture Festival (WAF) has showcased some of the most ambitious and impressive new buildings on Earth, and the event's World Building Of The Year award, has become one of the most prestigious accolades in the industry.

The 10th edition of the festival -- which relocated to Berlin in 2016 -- promises a full program of events, including seminars and talks from the likes of Archigram founder Sir Peter Cook and Zaha Hadid Architects director Patrik Schumacher.
China unveils plans for world&#39;s first pollution-eating &#39;Forest City&#39;
China unveils plans for world's first pollution-eating 'Forest City'
The buildings nominated for the award are a mixed bunch -- the garish Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles is up against the contemplative Fitzroy Crossing Renal Hostel, a facility in the Australian Outback for indigenous residents suffering from end stage renal disease. But, there are clear themes on show, noticeably a growing respect for natural surroundings and the use of locally sourced materials.

The impact of climate change on design

    Among the buildings which aim to blur the line between nature and the built environment are Amanda Levette's design for MAAT -- the new Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology in Lisbon -- a sweeping structure located on the outskirts of they city that compliments the vast body of water in front of it.
    The Fitzroy Crossing Renal Hostel by Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects
    The Fitzroy Crossing Renal Hostel by Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects
    Read More
    Another example is the Binh House project by Vo Trong Nghia Architects in Ho Chi Minh City, which lets nature take the lead, building homes around trees to stunning effect.
    Other standouts include Bjarke Ingels' Urban Rigger, a floating, carbon neutral housing solution that arranges shipping containers on a hexagonal platform, creating roof terraces and a courtyard in the process. And Tokyo's Co-op Kyosai Plaza, a plant-covered concrete tower that changes its appearance according to the season.
    The Salerno Maritime Terminal in Salerno, Italy by Zaha Hadid Architects
    The Salerno Maritime Terminal in Salerno, Italy by Zaha Hadid Architects
    2017 saw a record number of international entries with architectural practices from 51 different nations and projects based across 68 countries.
    According to a statement by WAF program director Paul Finch, "This year's shortlist has a hugely diverse geographic range. The use of water has been striking and there is evidence of real interest in climate modifications using novel techniques."
    Winners will be announced during the 2017 World Architecture Festival which takes place Nov. 15-17, 2017.