(CNN) Since it first launched in Barcelona nearly a decade ago, the World Architecture Festival (WAF) has showcased some of the most ambitious and impressive new buildings on Earth, and the event's World Building Of The Year award, has become one of the most prestigious accolades in the industry.

The 10th edition of the festival -- which relocated to Berlin in 2016 -- promises a full program of events, including seminars and talks from the likes of Archigram founder Sir Peter Cook and Zaha Hadid Architects director Patrik Schumacher.

The buildings nominated for the award are a mixed bunch -- the garish Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles is up against the contemplative Fitzroy Crossing Renal Hostel, a facility in the Australian Outback for indigenous residents suffering from end stage renal disease. But, there are clear themes on show, noticeably a growing respect for natural surroundings and the use of locally sourced materials.

The impact of climate change on design

Among the buildings which aim to blur the line between nature and the built environment are Amanda Levette's design for MAAT -- the new Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology in Lisbon -- a sweeping structure located on the outskirts of they city that compliments the vast body of water in front of it.

The Fitzroy Crossing Renal Hostel by Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects

