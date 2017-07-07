Photos: A look at some of the highlights Culture: Completed Buildings -- Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology, Lisbon, Portugal by AL_A – This building by Amanda Levete and Associates is located on the Tagus River, and is a multi-purpose facility designed in such a way that visitors can walk over, under and within the building itself. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Photos: A look at some of the highlights Infrastructure: Future Projects -- Brommy New Footbridge, Berlin, Germany by SPANS Assosciates – This proposed footbridge uses mirrors to "open a new virtual dimension." The design would be located on a site near the East Side Gallery in Berlin, where two bridges have already been built and destroyed. Hide Caption 2 of 18

Photos: A look at some of the highlights Competition Entries: Future Projects -- Shelter on the Edge, Aleppo, Syria by Design and More International – Conceived as a solution to shelters housing growing numbers of refugees, Shelter on the Edge in Aleppo, Syria, is designed to allow for new units to be added onto existing housing units when the need arises. Hide Caption 3 of 18

Photos: A look at some of the highlights Religion: Completed Buildings -- The Chapel of St. Benedict and St. Scholastica, Pambujan, Philippines by WTA Architecture and Design Studio – This chapel is located within a hospital in Pambujan, a small rural town in the Philippines. The chapel features stained glass in the entry as well as the back of the alter. Hide Caption 4 of 18

Photos: A look at some of the highlights Transport: Completed Buildings -- Salerno Maritime Terminal, Salerno, Italy by Zaha Hadid Architects – This ferry terminal in Salerno, Italy, features multiple levels, with visitors entering on the ground level, and moving up through internal ramps to the upper levels where they can board and disembark the ferry.



Swipe through the gallery for some of the other buildings to make this year's World Architecture Festival shortlist. Hide Caption 5 of 18

Photos: A look at some of the highlights Small Projects Prize: Completed Buildings -- The Cutting Edge Pharmacy, Himeji City, Japan by Matsuya Art Works and KTX archiLAB – This pharmacy in Himeji City, Japan, features a minimalist white interior with black accents. The architects hope that the interior will convey a sense of "advanced medical care" that patients would expect. Hide Caption 6 of 18

Photos: A look at some of the highlights Health: Completed Buildings -- Fitzroy Crossing Renal Hostel, Fitzroy Crossing, Australia by Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects – Designed as a treatment residence for indigenous people suffering from renal disease, the Fitzroy Crossing Renal Hostel in Fitzroy Crossing, Australia, allows patients to receive treatment while still being close to their family members and the community. The space features six small houses, and can accommodate a total of 19 people. Hide Caption 7 of 18

Photos: A look at some of the highlights Small Projects Prize: Completed Buildings -- The Smile, London, United Kingdom by Alison Brooks Architects – Initially revealed as part of the 2016 London Design Festival, The Smile is constructed using American tulipwood, a material said to be stronger than concrete. Hide Caption 8 of 18

Photos: A look at some of the highlights Display: Completed Buildings -- Zhuhai Opera House, Zhuhai, China by CR Institute of Architectural & Urban Design – The Zhuhai Opera House in Zhuhai, China, is built of two shell-like structures, the larger of which sits at 90 meters (295 feet) tall, and the smaller at 60 meters (197 feet) tall. Collectively, both buildings can seat over 2,000 people. Hide Caption 9 of 18

Photos: A look at some of the highlights House: Completed Buildings -- Binh House, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam by Vo Trong Nghia Architects – The Binh House in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, features several spaces -- from the roof to the balconies -- for trees and plants. The architects hope that this will increase the presence of green spaces in cities. Hide Caption 10 of 18

Photos: A look at some of the highlights Display: Completed Buildings -- Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles, US by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates – Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates were tasked with renovating the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. One of the renovations included a steel "wrap" around the building's existing framework. Hide Caption 11 of 18

Photos: A look at some of the highlights Villa: Completed Buildings -- Triangle House, São Paulo, Brazil by Bernardes Arquitetura – This Sao Paulo, Brazil, home is built with a triangular floor plan, and maximizes natural light through the use of a skylight and printed glass brise-soleils. Hide Caption 12 of 18

Photos: A look at some of the highlights Housing: Completed Buildings -- Urban Rigger, Copenhagen, Denmark by BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group – Conceived as a solution to rising housing prices in major cities, BIG's Urban Rigger is built with re-purposed shipping containers. It is the first floating, carbon neutral housing made from shipping containers. Hide Caption 13 of 18

Photos: A look at some of the highlights Landscape: Garden of the Mind, Berlin, Germany by P Landscape – Designed by the Thai Landscape Architecture firm PLandscape, the Garden of the Mind is inspired by the country's culture and landscapes. Hide Caption 14 of 18

Photos: A look at some of the highlights New & Old: Completed Buildings -- Printemps Haussmann, Paris, France by Uufie – Printemps is a Parisian department store that was originally built in 1865. This redesign introduces an atrium to the complex that allows visitors to see multiple levels. Hide Caption 15 of 18

Photos: A look at some of the highlights Hotel & Leisure: Completed Buildings -- Atlas Hotel Hoi An, Hoi An, Vietnam by Vo Trong Nghia Architects – This hotel's exterior is made using locally-sourced sandstone. Plants help to improve ventilation and provide shade to the building's interior. Hide Caption 16 of 18

Photos: A look at some of the highlights Hotel & Leisure: Completed Buildings -- British Airways i360, Brighton, United Kingdom by Marks Barfield Architects – At 162 meters (531 feet) tall this is the tallest moving observation tower in the world. The glass observation pod can hold 200 people and features 360 degree views of Brighton and surrounding areas. Hide Caption 17 of 18