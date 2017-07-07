(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN.
-- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a high-stakes face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany. Their meeting lasted four times longer than initially planned, clocking in at two hours and 16 minutes.
-- America's strong job market got even better. The US economy added 222,000 jobs in June, much more than economists were expecting. And June was the 81st consecutive month of job gains. Curious how Trump compares with Obama so far on jobs?
-- Gonorrhea is becoming harder and, in some cases, impossible to treat with antibiotics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are 820,000 new gonorrhea infections each year in the United States.
-- While many cities recently raised their minimum wage, St. Louis will soon see a 23% decrease. The minimum wage will drop from $10 to $7.70 when a Missouri law goes into effect next month and overrides the city's minimum wage.
-- In a CNN exclusive, we go inside the Old City of Raqqa, Syria, as ISIS clings on.
-- A Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to Beijing turned back after takeoff Thursday evening when a passenger assaulted a flight crew member -- an incident that left both people and another passenger injured, the FBI said.
-- It's the most unfathomable of crimes: a parent killing his or her own child. The reality is, filicides happen with depressing regularity in the United States.
-- It's been a busy week. A soccer star got married, Chris Christie sat on a beach and a whole lot more happened. We capture the highlights in the week in photos.