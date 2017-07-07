Car bombs in Egypt's Sinai target soldiers, military says

Story highlights No one has claimed responsibility so far

ISIS has a presence in the Sinai

(CNN) Attackers carried out car bombings Friday on a military checkpoint in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, leaving soldiers dead and wounded, the military said in a statement.

At least 26 people were killed or injured in the incident; authorities couldn't immediately provide a breakdown of casualties.

Security forces foiled terrorist assaults on other checkpoints south of Rafah, killing 40 of the assailants and destroying six of their vehicles, the military said.

"Currently there is an ongoing clearing and chasing of members of the terrorist group," according to the military.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks, the latest in a string of assaults in the Sinai, a longtime tourist destination where Egyptian forces have been cracking down on Islamist militants.