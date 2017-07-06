Photos: The week in 27 photos This injured girl was found by Iraqi forces as they advanced against ISIS militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, on Monday, July 3. She was carried away for medical assistance. Civilians left behind ISIS lines lack access to clean water and medicine, and many have limited access to food, the United Nations has said. Hide Caption 1 of 27

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, spends time with family and friends at Island Beach State Park, where the governor has a summer residence, on Sunday, July 2. They were the only ones there because two days earlier, Christie shut down the state government after the Legislature failed to pass a budget. All state-run tourist attractions were closed to the public.

Artificial dog heads, part of Heather Phillipson's art installation "100% Other Fibres," sway in a dark room of the Schirn museum in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday, July 3.

This photo, released Tuesday, July 4, by North Korea's state-run news agency, shows what the agency says is the successful test-fire of the country's first intercontinental ballistic missile. The Pentagon late Tuesday confirmed North Korea's test was of an ICBM, and South Korea's intelligence services confirmed the suspicion that its hostile neighbor fired a missile with a range greater than 5,500 kilometers -- the generally accepted lower limit of an ICBM.

A woman crosses a street in Hamburg, Germany, in front of a performance piece orchestrated by the 1,000 Gestalten (1,000 Figures) on Wednesday, July 5. The zombie-like participants were caked in dusty gray clay before a single demonstrator shed his facade to reveal colorful clothes beneath. Then others began to follow suit and do the same. Organizers wanted to emphasize their belief that change can start with one person. "We cannot wait until change happens from the world's most powerful, we have to show political and social responsibility -- all of us -- now!" a group spokesman said in a statement. Hamburg is hosting many world leaders this week for the G20 summit.

Soccer star Lionel Messi marries his childhood sweetheart, Antonela Roccuzzo, in Rosario, Argentina, on Friday, June 30. More than 150 journalists covered the event.

A baby macaque -- one of three recently born at the Blair Drummond Safari Park in Scotland -- is held by his mother on Monday, July 3.

Protester Raphael Wong is taken away by police during a demonstration in Hong Kong on Saturday, July 1. A flag-raising ceremony was taking place in the city to mark 20 years of Chinese rule. Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first visit to Hong Kong since he took power in Beijing in 2013, but he left before the start of the city's annual pro-democracy march.

A 73-year-old woman escaped serious injury when she apparently mistook her gas pedal for the brake and drove her vehicle into this swimming pool in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Monday, July 3. The pool was drained so the vehicle could be towed.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel puts her head in her hands as she watches a youth soccer game in Berlin with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Wednesday, July 5. The game was played between the under-12 teams of Germany and China.

Ballet dancers from Dortmund, Germany, perform "Faust II" in Beijing on Tuesday, July 4.

Firefighters help clean up a highway in Asten, Austria, where a poultry truck collided with a bridge pillar on Tuesday, July 4. Thousands of chickens ran onto the highway, an official said, and authorities were forced to close a section of the road because of heavy traffic and the presence of gawkers. Some chickens were killed in the accident. No humans were hurt.

Revelers party at the opening of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, on Thursday, July 6. The festival is world-renowned for its "running of the bulls."

A model wears a creation for Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen during a presentation in Paris on Monday, July 3.

Venezuelan lawmakers Luis Stefanelli, left, and Jose Regnault stand in a corridor of the National Assembly after a clash with demonstrators in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, July 5. Supporters of embattled President Nicolas Maduro stormed the building and attacked opposition lawmakers, witnesses said. At least seven legislative employees and five lawmakers were injured, according to National Assembly President Julio Borges. Journalists said they were also assaulted.

A man in Wuhan, China, swims with his dog in the Yangtze river on Wednesday, July 5. Heavy rains in the province caused water levels to rise in several cities.

Aircraft enthusiasts photograph the landing of Air Force One in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday, July 6. US President Donald Trump was visiting for the G20 summit.

Esmayatin Lomantong, just 10 days old, is cared for by his mother at an evacuation center outside Marawi, Philippines, on Monday, July 3. Esmayatin was born at the evacuation center. Marawi has been under siege for six weeks as government forces try to push ISIS militants out of the area.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, appear on stage during a Canada Day ceremony in Ottawa on Saturday, July 1. Canada was celebrating its 150th birthday.

Heiko Mersch, left, kisses Sebastian Oppermann outside the Chancellary in Berlin after German lawmakers voted to legalize same-sex marriage on Friday, June 30.

A white wagtail holds an insect in its beak Saturday, July 1, in Markkleeberg, Germany.

Pedestrians cross a street in Tokyo on Saturday, July 1.

A member of Algeria's special forces breaks boards during a military show in Algiers on Wednesday, July 5. Algeria was celebrating 55 years of independence.

A boy dries clothes outside his house, which was partially submerged in floodwaters in Burgaon, India, on Wednesday, July 5. Heavy rains have triggered floods and landslides in parts of the country's remote northeast.

Firefighters take part in a search-and-rescue operation after a boiler explosion destroyed a garment factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, on Monday, July 3.

A child cools off at the Tikibad waterpark in Wassenaar, Netherlands, on Wednesday, July 5.