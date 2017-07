The week in 27 photos

A woman crosses a street in Hamburg, Germany, in front of a performance piece orchestrated by the 1,000 Gestalten (1,000 Figures) on Wednesday, July 5. The zombie-like participants were caked in dusty gray clay before a single demonstrator shed his facade to reveal colorful clothes beneath. Then others began to follow suit and do the same. Organizers wanted to emphasize their belief that change can start with one person. "We cannot wait until change happens from the world's most powerful, we have to show political and social responsibility -- all of us -- now!" a group spokesman said in a statement. Hamburg is hosting many world leaders this week for the G20 summit.