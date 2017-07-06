The week in 27 photos

Artificial dog heads, part of Heather Phillipson's art installation "100% Other Fibres," sway in a dark room of the Schirn museum in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday, July 3.
A baby macaque -- one of three recently born at the Blair Drummond Safari Park in Scotland -- is held by his mother on Monday, July 3.
A 73-year-old woman escaped serious injury when she apparently mistook her gas pedal for the brake and drove her vehicle into this swimming pool in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Monday, July 3. The pool was drained so the vehicle could be towed.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel puts her head in her hands as she watches a youth soccer game in Berlin with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Wednesday, July 5. The game was played between the under-12 teams of Germany and China.
Ballet dancers from Dortmund, Germany, perform "Faust II" in Beijing on Tuesday, July 4.
A model wears a creation for Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen during a presentation in Paris on Monday, July 3.
A man in Wuhan, China, swims with his dog in the Yangtze river on Wednesday, July 5. Heavy rains in the province caused water levels to rise in several cities.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, appear on stage during a Canada Day ceremony in Ottawa on Saturday, July 1. Canada was celebrating its 150th birthday.
A white wagtail holds an insect in its beak Saturday, July 1, in Markkleeberg, Germany.
Pedestrians cross a street in Tokyo on Saturday, July 1.
A member of Algeria's special forces breaks boards during a military show in Algiers on Wednesday, July 5. Algeria was celebrating 55 years of independence.
A boy dries clothes outside his house, which was partially submerged in floodwaters in Burgaon, India, on Wednesday, July 5. Heavy rains have triggered floods and landslides in parts of the country's remote northeast.
Firefighters take part in a search-and-rescue operation after a boiler explosion destroyed a garment factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, on Monday, July 3.
A child cools off at the Tikibad waterpark in Wassenaar, Netherlands, on Wednesday, July 5.