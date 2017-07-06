One of the world's biggest icebergs could soon split from Antarctica

Story highlights Warming seas have caused a split that's now 20 kilometers long

Some fear a drifting Larsen C could pose a danger to ships

(CNN) A huge ice sheet more than half the size of Qatar could be about to break off from Antarctica.

If the Larsen C breaks free, it'll be one of the world's biggest ever icebergs, measuring 6,000 square kilometers or 2,300 square miles.

That's the size of four Londons or more than seven New York Citys.

Larsen C is a portion of the greater Larsen Ice Shelf on the northeastern coast of Antarctica.

At 6,000 square kilometers, the Larsen C ice sheet could be one of the world's biggest ever icebergs. Source: European Space Agency

The ice crack currently spans 200 kilometers, leaving just five kilometers of connection left, according to the European Space Agency . It's not clear how long it'll take for the sheet to break off from the shelf.

Read More