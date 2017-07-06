United Airlines forces mom to give up toddler's seat she paid for

(CNN) Once again, United Airlines is dealing with a customer controversy.

Shirley Yamauchi said the airline gave away her 2-year-old son's seat on a recent flight, forcing him to sit in her lap for over three hours.

"He's 25 pounds. He's half my height," Yamauchi told CNN affiliate KHNL . "I was very uncomfortable ... I lost feeling in my legs and my left arm."

Yamauchi and the toddler were on the last leg of an 18-hour journey from Hawaii to Boston. When they stopped in Houston, a male standby passenger came on board with a ticket showing the same seat number as her son.