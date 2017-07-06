Photos: O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now? It has been more than 20 years since O.J. Simpson went on trial and was found not guilty of the slayings of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman. Click through for an update on some of the key players in the trial. Hide Caption 1 of 17

O.J. Simpson: On June 17, 1994, Simpson was charged with the murders of Simpson and Goldman. After a lengthy, high profile trial, he was found not guilty. He later lost a civil trial and was ordered to pay millions in damages. Today, Simpson is behind bars after being convicted in a 2007 kidnapping and robbery. He is scheduled to have a parole hearing on July 20.

Judge Lance Ito: Ito, who made the decision to allow cameras in the courtroom for Simpson's trial and changed the course of televised trials. He retired from the Los Angeles Superior Court bench in January 2015.

Marcia Clark: Clark spent years as a deputy district attorney in Los Angeles. She became a household name as the lead prosecutor in the Simpson trial, one of the only cases she ever lost. Clark has published multiple mystery novels and short stories, with her latest book, "The Competition," came out in July 2014.

Gil Garcetti: The Los Angeles district attorney during the Simpson trial served one more term after the trial despite criticism of how he handled it, but eventually made a career change. Garcetti has created multiple books of photographic essays, including "Reverence for Beauty."

Johnnie Cochran: During Simpson's 1995 trial, Cochran famously quipped, "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit," in reminding jurors during his summation that the former star football running back couldn't fit his hand inside a bloody glove found at the scene of the killings. Cochran died on March 29, 2005, at age 67, in his home in Los Angeles from an inoperable brain tumor.

Robert Shapiro: Part of Simpson's "dream team" legal defense, he went on to write best-selling legal books and offer legal analysis for news programs. Shapirio also co-founded do-it-yourself legal website LegalZoom and in memory of his son, who died of an overdose, founded the Brent Shapiro Foundation.

F. Lee Bailey: Bailey was the "dream team" attorney who pointed out racist statements by prosecution witness Det. Mark Fuhrman. Bailey later was disbarred in Massachusetts and Florida for misconduct, and as of 2014 had given up seeking readmission to the bar. He spends his days flying airplanes and helicopters.

Robert Kardashian: A close friend of Simpson and an attorney who would go on to participate in the trial as part of Simpson's defense team. Kardashian died at age 59 in 2003 from esophageal cancer. His ex-wife, Kris, and his children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob, became television stars with their reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Alan Dershowitz: Dershowitz played a major role in Simpson's defense team. He retired in 2014 after 50 years of teaching at Harvard University. Dershowitz has written 30 books. His legal autobiography, "Taking The Stand: My Life in the Law," came out in October 2013.

Mark Fuhrman: The former Los Angeles Police Department detective gave testimony about finding the infamous bloody glove, but the defense tried to paint Fuhrman as a racist who planted the glove to frame Simpson. He lied about using racial slurs and pleaded no contest to perjury charges. He is a forensic and crime scene expert for FOX News.

Kato Kaelin: Kaelin lived in Simpson's guest house at the time of the murders, and he was called to the stand as a witness during the trial. Since the trial, Kaelin has done some acting, hosts his own show in Beverly Hills and is part of a clothing line called "Kato's Kouch Potatoes."

Fred Goldman: Ron Goldman's mourning father was outspoken in demanding justice for his son. He filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Simpson in 1997 after Simpson was cleared of criminal charges in the murders. That civil suit found Simpson liable for the deaths, and ordered him to pay $33.5 million in damages.

Kim Goldman: Ronald Goldman's sister, Kim, testified during the trial. In May 2014, Goldman wrote a book about her brother's death and her experiences with the trial, telling CNN it had taken the last decade-plus years for her to find her voice.

Denise Brown: Nicole Brown Simpson's sister, Denise, testified in the murder trial that her sister was an abused wife. In 2010, Brown started a group for public speakers on domestic violence, sexual assault, mental health and more, called The Elite Speaker's Bureau, Inc.

Allan Park: Park was the limousine driver who drove Simpson to the Los Angeles airport the night of the murders. He testified in the trial. To avoid pressure he felt from the media and fears he developed about retaliation for his testimony, he discreetly moved in with family on Catalina Island for seven years.