New York cop shooter sought psychiatric treatment, police say

Story highlights Suspect's girlfriend reported he was acting erratically hours before he shot officer, police say

Officer Miosotis Familia shot in the head while in marked vehicle in the Bronx, authorities say

New York (CNN) A day after New York police veteran Miosotis Familia was gunned down ambush-style in the Bronx, the city's top cop Thursday told more than 500 academy recruits that the job's memorable and uplifting moments will be matched by "truly terrible" ones.

"Days like we had yesterday, when pain and grief push you down to a point where you're not sure if you can get back up. You'll get back up because the work of Police Officer Miosotis Familia is not finished," Police Commissioner James O'Neill said. "You'll get back up because it's our job to finish it."

On the day 405 male and 119 female police candidates were sworn in, new details emerged about the officer's alleged killer, Alexander Bonds, 34. He was shot and killed after drawing a gun on officers one block from the marked police truck where Familia had been sitting with her partner.

Bonds' girlfriend called 911 to report he was acting erratically and appeared paranoid two and half hours before Familia, 48, was shot in the head early Wednesday, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said after the swearing-in ceremony.

Police canvassed the area but the suspect -- who had a lengthy arrest record, including assaulting a police officer with brass knuckles -- was able to "duck out of sight and hide" when they passed the Bronx street where his girlfriend had been with him, Boyce said.

