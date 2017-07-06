Breaking News

5.8-magnitude earthquake hits western Montana

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 6:34 AM ET, Thu July 6, 2017

  • Montana earthquake is followed by series of aftershocks
  • No injuries or damage reported as of early Thursday morning

(CNN)A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck in western Montana early Thursday, shortly after midnight local time, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was 13.6 kilometers in depth and was located about 33 miles northwest of Helena, the state's capital, according to USGS. It struck about 7 miles southeast of Lincoln, which has a population of 1,013.
Residents as far as Spokane and Seattle, Washington, reportedly felt the tremors, reported CNN affiliate KRTV.
    A series of aftershocks soon followed with magnitudes ranging from 3.1 to 4.9, clustered near Lincoln.
    Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office stated that power had been restored early Thursday morning and that as of 2 a.m. there were no reports of injury or damage in the Lincoln area. The USGS estimated that there was low likelihood of casualties and damage.
    A Missoula-based news anchor tweeted a viewer's photos of damage at a Walmart near Lincoln, showing shattered jars of spaghetti sauce and salsa on the floor. Otherwise, the aisles of food looked mostly intact.

    CNN's Jessica Suerth and Keith Allen contributed to this report.