5 things for Thursday, July 6: President Trump, North Korea, Volvo

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. Here's what to expect and what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
1. President Trump
President Donald Trump went after North Korea over its latest missile test but also found time to blast CNN and former President Barack Obama during his press conference this morning with Polish President Andrzej Duda. He also said, yeah, Russia "and others" meddled in the 2016 election but downplayed US intelligence agencies' assessment of it all. Poland is Trump's first stop on a European trip that will take him to Germany for a G20 summit, including a much-anticipated face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Later this morning Trump is expected to get a warm welcome in Warsaw's historic Krasinski Square, where he'll address the Polish people. Poland generally likes it when US presidents visit, but the good vibes may dissipate some when Trump arrives in Germany, where he's much less popular.
2. North Korea
Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the United Nations, had a simple response to North Korea's test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile: We're not having it. Haley, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, said the United States would do whatever it needed to do -- including possibly using military force -- to stop the North Koreans. She went after China, too, saying its trade with the United States would be in jeopardy if it kept helping Kim Jong Un's regime. US officials said what the North tested Tuesday was a new kind of missile that was capable of hitting Alaska.
3. Venezuela
The unrest in Caracas went from the streets and into the halls of power as supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stormed the National Assembly and attacked opposition lawmakers on the country's Independence Day. Wednesday's attack, which happened after government supporters forced open the chambers' large wooden doors, left dozens of lawmakers bloodied. Some journalists were attacked, too. At least 12 people were injured. Maduro condemned the violence. Things have been tough this year in Venezuela, which faces a deepening economic crisis and violent street protests from people seeking changes in government.
4. Steve Scalise
There's renewed concern this morning about the health of US Rep. Steve Scalise. He was readmitted to intensive care over worries about infection, and his condition is listed as serious. Scalise, the House majority whip, was critically injured during a shooting last month at the GOP House baseball team's practice. Scalise was shot in his left hip and suffered significant damage to blood vessels, bones and some internal organs.
5. Automobiles
Is this the beginning of the end of gas-only cars? It is if Volvo has its way. The Swedish automaker says it will stop making cars with only internal combustion engines. By 2019 all of its vehicles will either be hybrids or all-electric, making Volvo the first traditional carmaker to make such a move. But some analysts have put the brakes on the idea that gas-only cars are going away forever. Sure electric cars are becoming more popular, they say, but most automakers will be hesitant to stop making gas-only cars for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that the vehicles are so profitable.
Talking 'bout a revolution?
No, NPR wasn't advocating overthrowing the government. Its stream of July Fouth tweets was from the Declaration of Independence.
Street hero
The newest Muppet on "Sesame Street" in Afghanistan is Zeerak, a 4-year-old boy who helps promote gender equity in a country where women's rights deteriorated under the Taliban. He and his sister show girls can be as heroic as boys.
Mystery solved?
Did Amelia Earhart survive her crash into the Pacific? A newly discovered photo suggests she may have, but some historians aren't so sure.
Costly loss
Before losing at Wimbledon, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev went for broke and threw coins at an umpire. That'll probably cost him more later -- in a fine.
Gaga's got his back
Ed Sheeran says to heck with Twitter and is leaving the social media platform. Lady Gaga says good for him, offering support for the singer on Instagram.
Ice breaker
A huge ice sheet may be about to break off of Antarctica, which would create one of the biggest icebergs the world has ever seen.
Come on and take a free ride
When Disney World's roller coasters are too expensive, a storage container and a video will have to do. (Click to view)