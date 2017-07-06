Delta passenger assaults crew member, officials say; 3 injured

Story highlights Delta says unruly passenger was restrained and removed from the flight

Passengers stepped in to subdue alleged attacker, airport spokesman says

(CNN) A Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to Beijing turned back after takeoff Thursday evening after a passenger assaulted a flight-crew member -- an incident that left both people and another passenger injured -- FBI and airport representatives said.

The man accused of attacking the crew member, a 23-year-old man from Florida, was arrested shortly after the plane returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, FBI spokeswoman Ayn Dietrich-Williams said.

Delta Flight 129 was flying over or near Canada's western coast when a man assaulted a flight attendant in the first-class cabin, and several passengers stepped in to try to subdue the attacker, airport spokesman Perry Cooper said.

Details about what led to the alleged assault weren't immediately available.

Early reports that the suspect tried to break into the cockpit were incorrect, Perry said, adding that an investigation continues.

