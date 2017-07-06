Virginia governor rejects clemency for convicted killer

Story highlights William Morva is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

(CNN) The governor of Virginia has declined to halt the execution of a man who killed a sheriff's deputy and a security guard, despite pleas that his life be spared because he is mentally ill.

William Morva, 35, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

"The record before me does not contain sufficient evidence to warrant the extraordinary step of overturning the decision of a lawfully empaneled jury following a properly conducted trial," Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Thursday in a statement.

Morva was awaiting trial on attempted armed robbery charges in 2006 when he demanded medical treatment and was taken to a hospital. There he knocked a sheriff's deputy unconscious, took his gun and used it to fatally shoot security guard Derrick McFarland before fleeing the hospital. The next day Morva shot and killed Montgomery County Sheriff's Corporal Eric Sutphin on a bike path in Blacksburg.

"There is no question that, in a carefully orchestrated effort to escape custody while awaiting trial for burglary, robbery and firearms charges, Mr. Morva brutally attacked a deputy sheriff, stole his firearm and used it to murder Mr. McFarland, who was unarmed and had his hands raised as he was shot in the face from a distance of two feet," McAuliffe said. "The next day, Mr. Morva murdered Corporal Sutphin by shooting him in the back of the head."

