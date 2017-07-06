Story highlights Djokovic safely through to third round

Bethanie Mattek-Sands retires after nasty fall

(CNN) It's early days but there's a sense that tennis' old order might be about to be re-established.

Novak Djokovic has been out of sorts for most of 2017, but the Serb advanced to the third round of the Wimbledon men's singles with zero fuss on Thursday, dispatching opponent Adam Pavlasek in straight sets 6-2 6-2 6-1 on Court No. 1.

On another blisteringly hot day at the All England Lawn Tennis Club -- temperatures nudged 31°C -- Djokovic powered past his Czech opponent, ranked 136th in the world, in a little over 90 minutes.

"Overall I managed to impose my own rhythm and play the game I intended to play -- it was very warm and hot and not easy to play point after point in some of the long rallies," Djokovic told the BBC following his victory as he joined the likes of Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal in round three.

Roger Federer -- the other member of tennis' "Big Four" -- was due to play later Thursday. Federer's Swiss compatriot Stan Wawrinka -- the only player to seriously threaten to upset tennis' established order in recent years -- was knocked out in the first round.

