Story highlights The military will no longer issue an initial statement on casualties in Afghanistan

Traditionally, the military has released what was considered "non-identifying information"

Washington (CNN) The US military will no longer release any immediate information about American combat deaths in Afghanistan -- a shift in policy that will delay casualty announcements until days after they occur.

Specifically, military officials will hold all information about the death of US troops in Afghanistan until 24 hours after the next-of-kin is notified.

Traditionally, the military has released what is considered "non-identifying information" in the hours following a combat casualty -- withholding names and details of the situation for 24 hours until the family could be notified.

Under the new policy, spearheaded by Army Gen. John Nicholson, the commander of NATO forces in Afghanistan, the military will no longer issue that initial statement.

"Gen. Nicholson is insistent that the support system for family members of our fallen and wounded warriors is in place with those families prior to public release; hence the 24-hour hold after next-of-kin notification," said Capt. William Salvin, a spokesperson for US led coalition in Afghanistan.

