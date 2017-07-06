Breaking News

Trump goes to Poland: Live updates

By Daniella Diaz, Amanda Wills and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 5:41 AM ET, Thu July 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Catch up: Here&#39;s what Trump said earlier today about North Korea
Catch up: Here's what Trump said earlier today about North Korea

    JUST WATCHED

    Catch up: Here's what Trump said earlier today about North Korea

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Catch up: Here's what Trump said earlier today about North Korea 00:46