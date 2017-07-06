Bannon ally leaves the National Security Council after less than six months

Story highlights Tera Dahl is exiting the National Security Council

(CNN) A former Breitbart writer and ally of Steve Bannon's is leaving the White House after less than six months of serving as the deputy chief of staff for the National Security Council.

NSC spokesman Michael Anton confirmed to CNN Thursday that Tera Dahl is exiting the group and will move on to a role "that she wants" at the US Agency for International Development. Anton declined to comment further on what Dahl's new role will look like.

Her departure was first reported by BuzzFeed.

Dahl previously worked as an aide to former Rep. Michele Bachmann and as the executive director for the now-defunct Council on Global Security, a think tank that was, according to its website, "established to uncover and counter the totalitarian ideologies that endanger individual liberty and human development around the world."

Dahl wrote for Breitbart from October 2013 until August 2016.