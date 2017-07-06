Scalise undergoes another surgery, remains in serious condition

Photos: US Rep. Steve Scalise US Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, was critically injured when he was shot during a congressional baseball practice in June. The Louisiana Republican was eventually released from intensive care, but he has been readmitted "due to new concerns for infection," a statement from his office said on Wednesday, July 5. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Photos: US Rep. Steve Scalise Scalise takes part in a mock swearing-in ceremony with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in May 2008. Scalise had won a special election to replace Bobby Jindal, who resigned to run for governor. Joining Scalise at the ceremony were his wife, Jennifer; his daughter, Madison; his father, Al; and his stepmother, Maggie. Hide Caption 2 of 18

Photos: US Rep. Steve Scalise Scalise speaks at a news conference in July 2008. Before he was elected to Congress, Scalise had served in the Louisiana Legislature since 1996. Hide Caption 3 of 18

Photos: US Rep. Steve Scalise Scalise talks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before the start of a subcommittee hearing in November 2009. Goodell was among those speaking about anti-doping measures in sports. Hide Caption 4 of 18

Photos: US Rep. Steve Scalise Scalise holds up a photo of an oil-covered pelican as he questions BP CEO Tony Hayward in June 2010. A House subcommittee was holding a hearing about the Deepwater Horizon explosion and the oil spill that followed. Hide Caption 5 of 18

Photos: US Rep. Steve Scalise Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney joins Scalise as he tours areas in Louisiana that were damaged by Hurricane Isaac in August 2012. Hide Caption 6 of 18

Photos: US Rep. Steve Scalise From left, US Reps. Michele Bachmann, Tom McClintock and Scalise talk before an Oversight Subcommittee hearing in April 2013. The hearing focused on the government's ability to prioritize its obligations and continue operations should the US Treasury reach its statutory debt limit. Hide Caption 7 of 18

Photos: US Rep. Steve Scalise Scalise and US Rep. Lynn Westmoreland wave to fans during the congressional baseball game in June 2014. Scalise is an avid baseball fan who has played in the annual charity game since entering Congress. Hide Caption 8 of 18

Photos: US Rep. Steve Scalise Scalise takes a selfie on the House steps in July 2014. Behind him are members of the Southeastern Louisiana Upward Bound program. Hide Caption 9 of 18

Photos: US Rep. Steve Scalise Scalise meets with staff members while checking a vote count in Washington in December 2014. As House majority whip, Scalise is tasked with tracking other Republican members and ensuring there are enough votes to win approval of key priorities. Hide Caption 10 of 18

Photos: US Rep. Steve Scalise Scalise speaks during a news conference about Homeland Security funding in February 2015. Hide Caption 11 of 18

Photos: US Rep. Steve Scalise Outgoing House Speaker John Boehner talks with Scalise during a Capitol Hill news conference in October 2015. Inside Congress, Scalise has been described as a pragmatic conservative who has helped bridge the widening rifts between stark conservatives and more traditional Republicans, according to CNN's Tom LoBianco. Hide Caption 12 of 18

Photos: US Rep. Steve Scalise Scalise, right, laughs during a September news conference at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee. From left are vice presidential nominee Mike Pence, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Speaker Paul Ryan. Hide Caption 13 of 18

Photos: US Rep. Steve Scalise Scalise talks with US Rep. Charles Boustany before a Louisiana State football game in November. Scalise is an LSU alumnus. Hide Caption 14 of 18

Photos: US Rep. Steve Scalise Scalise speaks in December at a "Get Out the Vote" rally in New Orleans. Hide Caption 15 of 18

Photos: US Rep. Steve Scalise Scalise attends a White House meeting with President Donald Trump in March. Hide Caption 16 of 18

Photos: US Rep. Steve Scalise While speaking on Capitol Hill in March, Scalise holds up what he said was his original copy of Obamacare. He has been working with Republicans to repeal the health-care bill. Hide Caption 17 of 18