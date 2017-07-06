Breaking News

Scalise undergoes another surgery, remains in serious condition

By Pete Grieve, CNN

Updated 6:41 PM ET, Thu July 6, 2017

US Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, was critically injured when he was shot during a congressional baseball practice in June. The Louisiana Republican was eventually released from intensive care, but he &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/05/politics/steven-scalise-health/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has been readmitted&lt;/a&gt; &quot;due to new concerns for infection,&quot; a statement from his office said on Wednesday, July 5.
US Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, was critically injured when he was shot during a congressional baseball practice in June. The Louisiana Republican was eventually released from intensive care, but he has been readmitted "due to new concerns for infection," a statement from his office said on Wednesday, July 5.
Scalise takes part in a mock swearing-in ceremony with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in May 2008. Scalise had won a special election to replace Bobby Jindal, who resigned to run for governor. Joining Scalise at the ceremony were his wife, Jennifer; his daughter, Madison; his father, Al; and his stepmother, Maggie.
Scalise takes part in a mock swearing-in ceremony with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in May 2008. Scalise had won a special election to replace Bobby Jindal, who resigned to run for governor. Joining Scalise at the ceremony were his wife, Jennifer; his daughter, Madison; his father, Al; and his stepmother, Maggie.
Scalise speaks at a news conference in July 2008. Before he was elected to Congress, Scalise had served in the Louisiana Legislature since 1996.
Scalise speaks at a news conference in July 2008. Before he was elected to Congress, Scalise had served in the Louisiana Legislature since 1996.
Scalise talks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before the start of a subcommittee hearing in November 2009. Goodell was among those speaking about anti-doping measures in sports.
Scalise talks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before the start of a subcommittee hearing in November 2009. Goodell was among those speaking about anti-doping measures in sports.
Scalise holds up a photo of an oil-covered pelican as he questions BP CEO Tony Hayward in June 2010. A House subcommittee was holding a hearing about the Deepwater Horizon explosion and the oil spill that followed.
Scalise holds up a photo of an oil-covered pelican as he questions BP CEO Tony Hayward in June 2010. A House subcommittee was holding a hearing about the Deepwater Horizon explosion and the oil spill that followed.
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney joins Scalise as he tours areas in Louisiana that were damaged by Hurricane Isaac in August 2012.
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney joins Scalise as he tours areas in Louisiana that were damaged by Hurricane Isaac in August 2012.
From left, US Reps. Michele Bachmann, Tom McClintock and Scalise talk before an Oversight Subcommittee hearing in April 2013. The hearing focused on the government&#39;s ability to prioritize its obligations and continue operations should the US Treasury reach its statutory debt limit.
From left, US Reps. Michele Bachmann, Tom McClintock and Scalise talk before an Oversight Subcommittee hearing in April 2013. The hearing focused on the government's ability to prioritize its obligations and continue operations should the US Treasury reach its statutory debt limit.
Scalise and US Rep. Lynn Westmoreland wave to fans during the congressional baseball game in June 2014. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/14/politics/who-is-steve-scalise/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Scalise is an avid baseball fan&lt;/a&gt; who has played in the annual charity game since entering Congress.
Scalise and US Rep. Lynn Westmoreland wave to fans during the congressional baseball game in June 2014. Scalise is an avid baseball fan who has played in the annual charity game since entering Congress.
Scalise takes a selfie on the House steps in July 2014. Behind him are members of the Southeastern Louisiana Upward Bound program.
Scalise takes a selfie on the House steps in July 2014. Behind him are members of the Southeastern Louisiana Upward Bound program.
Scalise meets with staff members while checking a vote count in Washington in December 2014. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/14/politics/who-is-steve-scalise/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;As House majority whip,&lt;/a&gt; Scalise is tasked with tracking other Republican members and ensuring there are enough votes to win approval of key priorities.
Scalise meets with staff members while checking a vote count in Washington in December 2014. As House majority whip, Scalise is tasked with tracking other Republican members and ensuring there are enough votes to win approval of key priorities.
Scalise speaks during a news conference about Homeland Security funding in February 2015.
Scalise speaks during a news conference about Homeland Security funding in February 2015.
Outgoing House Speaker John Boehner talks with Scalise during a Capitol Hill news conference in October 2015. Inside Congress, Scalise has been described as a pragmatic conservative who has helped bridge the widening rifts between stark conservatives and more traditional Republicans, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/14/politics/who-is-steve-scalise/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to CNN&#39;s Tom LoBianco.&lt;/a&gt;
Outgoing House Speaker John Boehner talks with Scalise during a Capitol Hill news conference in October 2015. Inside Congress, Scalise has been described as a pragmatic conservative who has helped bridge the widening rifts between stark conservatives and more traditional Republicans, according to CNN's Tom LoBianco.
Scalise, right, laughs during a September news conference at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee. From left are vice presidential nominee Mike Pence, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Scalise, right, laughs during a September news conference at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee. From left are vice presidential nominee Mike Pence, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Scalise talks with US Rep. Charles Boustany before a Louisiana State football game in November. Scalise is an LSU alumnus.
Scalise talks with US Rep. Charles Boustany before a Louisiana State football game in November. Scalise is an LSU alumnus.
Scalise speaks in December at a &quot;Get Out the Vote&quot; rally in New Orleans.
Scalise speaks in December at a "Get Out the Vote" rally in New Orleans.
Scalise attends a White House meeting with President Donald Trump in March.
Scalise attends a White House meeting with President Donald Trump in March.
While speaking on Capitol Hill in March, Scalise holds up what he said was his original copy of Obamacare. He has been working with Republicans to repeal the health-care bill.
While speaking on Capitol Hill in March, Scalise holds up what he said was his original copy of Obamacare. He has been working with Republicans to repeal the health-care bill.
A member of the FBI collects evidence near the site of a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, in June. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/14/politics/gallery/virginia-gop-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A gunman opened fire on Scalise and other Republican congressmen&lt;/a&gt; as they practiced baseball at a nearby field. Scalise, a congressional staffer, a lobbyist and two members of the congressional police force were among those injured, officials said.
A member of the FBI collects evidence near the site of a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, in June. A gunman opened fire on Scalise and other Republican congressmen as they practiced baseball at a nearby field. Scalise, a congressional staffer, a lobbyist and two members of the congressional police force were among those injured, officials said.
Story highlights

  • He was readmitted to the hospital for an infection
  • Scalise remains in 'serious' condition

Washington (CNN)Rep. Steve Scalise has undergone another surgery after being readmitted to an intensive care unit Wednesday because of concerns for infection.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center said he "tolerated the procedure well" in a statement Thursday evening.
"He remains in serious condition," the statement continued. "We will provide updates as appropriate."
    Scalise was readmitted to the ICU the day before "due to new concerns for infection," according to a statement from his office Wednesday.
    The Republican House Majority Whip was originally released from the intensive care unit on June 22 after undergoing multiple surgeries.
    Scalise sustained a single gunshot wound to the hip in the June 14 attack at a Republican congressional baseball practice.
    "The bullet traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding," MedStar said in a statement last month put out by Scalise's office.