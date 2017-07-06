Scalise undergoes another surgery, remains in serious condition

Scalise takes part in a mock swearing-in ceremony with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in May 2008. Scalise had won a special election to replace Bobby Jindal, who resigned to run for governor. Joining Scalise at the ceremony were his wife, Jennifer; his daughter, Madison; his father, Al; and his stepmother, Maggie.
Scalise speaks at a news conference in July 2008. Before he was elected to Congress, Scalise had served in the Louisiana Legislature since 1996.
Scalise talks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before the start of a subcommittee hearing in November 2009. Goodell was among those speaking about anti-doping measures in sports.
Scalise holds up a photo of an oil-covered pelican as he questions BP CEO Tony Hayward in June 2010. A House subcommittee was holding a hearing about the Deepwater Horizon explosion and the oil spill that followed.
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney joins Scalise as he tours areas in Louisiana that were damaged by Hurricane Isaac in August 2012.
From left, US Reps. Michele Bachmann, Tom McClintock and Scalise talk before an Oversight Subcommittee hearing in April 2013. The hearing focused on the government's ability to prioritize its obligations and continue operations should the US Treasury reach its statutory debt limit.
Scalise takes a selfie on the House steps in July 2014. Behind him are members of the Southeastern Louisiana Upward Bound program.
Scalise speaks during a news conference about Homeland Security funding in February 2015.
Scalise, right, laughs during a September news conference at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee. From left are vice presidential nominee Mike Pence, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Scalise talks with US Rep. Charles Boustany before a Louisiana State football game in November. Scalise is an LSU alumnus.
Scalise speaks in December at a "Get Out the Vote" rally in New Orleans.
Scalise attends a White House meeting with President Donald Trump in March.
While speaking on Capitol Hill in March, Scalise holds up what he said was his original copy of Obamacare. He has been working with Republicans to repeal the health-care bill.