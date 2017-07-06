Story highlights Scoring Ted Cruz's proposal indicates GOP leadership is taking the idea seriously

(CNN) Senate Republican leaders are considering an amendment from conservative GOP Sen. Ted Cruz to help revive a health care bill that currently lacks enough Republican support to pass -- a move that risks alienating moderates in the party.

Senate legislation to overhaul Obamacare that was unveiled last month -- together with the Cruz amendment -- was submitted to the Congressional Budget Office late last week for an updated score, according to a GOP aide. The amendment would allow insurers that offer Obamacare policies to also offer cheaper, stripped-down policies unregulated by the law.

The decision to send Cruz's proposal to the CBO indicates that leadership is considering the idea seriously enough to have it analyzed for its impact on consumers and the federal budget. However, it does not mean that the amendment will end up in the final bill, or that it will help Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell get the 50 "yes" votes he needs to move the legislation through his chamber.

There are currently at least 10 Senate Republicans who have publicly opposed the initial draft of the bill. With 52 Republicans in the Senate, McConnell would have to win over most of those "no" votes.

