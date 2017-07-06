Story highlights Hillary Clinton advocated for no-fly zones in her campaign period

Tillerson called on Russia to take prevent more chemical attacks

(CNN) The US is prepared to work with Russia to establish no-fly zones in Syria in an effort to bring stability to the war-ravaged country, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said.

Tillerson said the US would also discuss with Moscow joint efforts to implement ceasefires and deliver humanitarian aid.

He said such efforts would help to lay the groundwork for bringing and end to the civil war that has torn Syria apart over the past six years, and has put Russia and the US on opposing sides.

"If our two countries work together to establish stability on the ground, it will lay a foundation for progress on the settlement of Syria's political future," he said.

Tillerson's comments late Wednesday come ahead of a highly anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week at the G20 summit in Germany, in which the two leaders are expected to discuss the Syrian conflict.