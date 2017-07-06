Story highlights Seven people protesting the GOP health care bill were arrested at Sen. Flake's Arizona offices Thursday

Five protesters were arrested at Flake's Phoenix office Wednesday

(CNN) A protester was arrested after reportedly making threatening remarks at Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake's Tucson office around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

"You know how liberals are going to solve the Republican problem?" the protester asked a staffer, according to Flake's office. "They are going to get better aim. That last guy tried, but he needed better aim. We will get better aim."

The protester was identified by the Pima County Sheriff's Department as 59-year-old Mark Prichard. Prichard was later charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor offense, and "threats and intimidation."

Patrick Diehl, 70, was also arrested later and charged with trespassing after trying to enter the Tucson office. He reportedly attempted to force his way into the office when a staffer opened the door to hand out informational packets, according to the sheriff's department.