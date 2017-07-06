Story highlights The Polish nationalist party rolled out the red carpet Thursday for President Donald Trump

Busing in supporters is standard practice for political events in Poland

Warsaw, Poland (CNN) There are few things Donald Trump likes more than adoring crowds. And the diplomats with Poland's leading Law and Justice Party seemingly knew that when laying out Trump's short trip to Poland.

Law and Justice politicians from all over Poland informed their supporters over social media in the weeks leading up to Trump's visit that free buses would be provided to anyone who wanted to attend Trump's speech Thursday to the Polish people in Warsaw.

The nationalist party that vaulted President Andrzej Duda to power in 2015 had worked to roll out the red carpet for Trump, which was crammed with large crowds of flag-waving Poles in sun-splashed Krasinski Square.

Constituents from as far away as the Polish border with Slovakia had been invited to see Trump speak. Paul Jones, the US ambassador to Poland, also appeared on Polish media to invite people to attend the speech.

The strategy is two-fold for the conservative party: Poland is known for being friendly territory for American presidents and they have a reputation to uphold. Some local reports indicated that Polish government representatives promised people close to Trump a large crowd in Warsaw.