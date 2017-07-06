Pence: 'We will put American boots on the face of Mars'

Story highlights Pence said space is vital to American national security interests

Trump issued an executive order last Friday to revive the National Space Council

Washington, DC (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence vowed Thursday that the United States will send astronauts to the moon and Mars, setting new goals for American space exploration under the Trump administration.

"Here from this bridge to space, our nation will return to the moon and we will put American boots on the face of Mars," said Pence, delivering remarks to NASA employees at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Pence applauded the space organization's efforts toward "making science fiction 'science fact,'" and reaffirmed President Donald Trump's commitment to NASA's mission of exploration and discovery.

Appreciated meeting some of the incredible astronauts at @NASAKennedy that will help usher in a new era of American space leadership #VPinFL pic.twitter.com/MiAWRSXU2C — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 6, 2017

"The American space program has a champion in the President of the United States," Pence said, adding that the White House plans to "usher in a new era" of American space leadership.

Pence also said space is vital to American national security interests, promising: "I can assure you that under President Donald Trump, American security will be as dominant in the heavens as we are here on Earth."

