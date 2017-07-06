The Merkel-Trump handshake heard 'round the world

(CNN) When German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the White House back in March, she and President Donald Trump didn't shake hands. And it was suuuuuuper awkward.

The lack of a handshake -- particularly given Trump's handshake history -- was taken as a sign of the tensions between the two leaders. As CNN's Julia Manchester wrote at the time:

"The tense moment between the American and German leaders comes after Trump repeatedly bashed Merkel on the campaign trail and accused her of 'ruining Germany,' citing the nation's policies allowing refugees into the nation."

All of which made Thursday's meeting between Trump and Merkel ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany all the more anticipated. Would they shake hands? Would they not? If they did, would it be awkward?

