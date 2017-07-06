Lambda Legal says it will appeal employment discrimination case to Supreme Court

Story highlights The ruling is significant because it creates a split in the lower courts

(CNN) An LGBTQ legal advocacy group is appealing an employment discrimination case to the Supreme Court, the group announced Thursday, after a federal appeals court declined to rehear the case.

A full panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals declined to rehear the case of Jameka Evans, a hospital security guard who says she was forced out because she is a lesbian.

Evans argues that her employer violated Title VII by discriminating against her because of her sexual orientation. Earlier, in March, a three-judge panel of the court denied her claim. Lambda Legal, the LGBTQ legal advocacy group, is representing her in the case.

The ruling is significant because it creates a split in the lower courts: The justices are more likely to take up a case if there is a split.

Gay rights groups are anxious for the issue to get before the justices particularly if Justice Anthony Kennedy -- whose record has largely favored LGBTQ advocates -- is considering retirement. Rumors have swirled for months that Kennedy could soon retire.

