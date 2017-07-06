Presidential voting commission member defends 'legitimate objective'

Story highlights Blackwell is one of 14 members tasked with investigating alleged voter fraud

Blackwell raised concerns about the possibility of foreign intervention in US elections

Washington (CNN) A member of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity defended the commission's "legitimate objective" Thursday morning.

"This is a commission with a legitimate objective and mission, and we're going to get it done and we're going to get it done working in a bipartisan fashion," said commission member Ken Blackwell on CNN's "New Day."

Blackwell, a Republican and former Ohio secretary of state, is one of 14 members tasked with investigating alleged voter fraud. The fifteenth, Maryland Deputy Secretary of State Luis E. Borunda, resigned Monday.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Kobach said 20 states will provide public information and another 16 are reviewing their options, while 14 states and DC have outright refused to comply.

