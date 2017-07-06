Story highlights Close to 150 people attended one of the few town halls a Republican senator is hosting

Sen. Jerry Moran took questions at the town hall for nearly an hour and a half

Palco, Kansas (CNN) Republican Sen. Jerry Moran said Thursday he's still opposed to the current Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, telling a packed town hall in northwest Kansas that he's concerned about the bill's impact on the state's rural population.

"What I would say is that I would not vote for the bill that's in front of the Senate today," he told a gaggle of reporters outside after the event, as sweat dripped down his brow on a hot summer day. "I've outlined broad criteria by which I would judge a bill, and we'll see if any, if that bill changes in a way that I find satisfactory."

Close to 150 people crammed into a room here in Palco -- coming close to the size of the town's population of about 200 -- to attend one of the only town halls being held by a Republican senator during this week's holiday recess.

Many of the attendees came from nearby counties in this rural part of the state and peppered Moran with polite, though detailed, questions about the plan. Unlike many Republican town halls this year, Moran's event struck a tone of patience and friendly discourse, with few interruptions and boo's from those who disagreed with him.

Friendly audience so far at Moran's town hall in Palco, KS (pop. about 200). Concerns about health care but no boo's, interruptions pic.twitter.com/vEVr1DZCPU — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) July 6, 2017

Moran, who took questions at the town hall for nearly an hour and a half, said the Senate needs to find a way to still take care of those who benefited from Obamacare but also solve problems for people who were negatively affected by the law -- a proposition he called "difficult" and "almost impossible" to resolve with 51 votes in the Senate.

Read More