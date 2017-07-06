Ivanka Trump visits Polish Holocaust memorial

Story highlights The first daughter is traveling with the President in Europe

Ivanka Trump previously toured the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in April

(CNN) Ivanka Trump split off from the group traveling with President Donald Trump in Warsaw to pay tribute Thursday to Polish Holocaust heroes.

Ahead of the President's speech, Trump, who serves as an adviser to the President, laid a wreath at the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes and toured the POLIN Museum of the History of the Polish Jews, according to deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. No press accompanied her on her visit, and the media was not made aware of the visit until after she had visited.

Ivanka Trump posted a photo of the wreath laying and called the experience "deeply moving" in a statement provided by the White House.

It was deeply moving to be able to visit The Monument to the Ghetto Heroes and the POLIN Museum of the History of the Polish Jews. pic.twitter.com/hmAGvnj4Ey — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 6, 2017

"It was a privilege to pay my respects and remember, with gratitude, those who tenaciously fought against all odds. The monument, erected on the rubble of the Warsaw Ghetto, symbolizes the fight for freedom. I am profoundly grateful for those who fought and all those who continue to fight today," she said in the statement.

The first daughter, who converted to Orthodox Judaism ahead of her 2009 marriage to Jared Kushner, previously toured the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe when in Berlin in April, and made a solemn visit to the Western Wall when in Jerusalem in May.

