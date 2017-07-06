Hawaii judge declines to clarify scope of the travel ban ruling

Story highlights Federal judge's ruling keeps partial travel ban in place

Move will likely trigger more filings as Hawaii seeks to limit the Trump's executive order

Washington (CNN) A federal district court judge on Thursday night declined a request from Hawaii to clarify a ruling by the Supreme Court on the scope of the travel ban, telling lawyers for the state that they must seek such clarification with the Supreme Court.

The ruling keeps the partial travel ban in place and will likely trigger more filings as Hawaii seeks to limit the Trump administration's executive order.

"Because Plaintiffs seek clarification of the June 26, 2017 injunction modifications authored by the Supreme Court, clarification should be sought there, not here," US District Court Judge Derrick K. Watson of the United States District Court of the District of Hawaii wrote in a brief order.

On June 26, the Supreme Court allowed part of the travel ban to go into effect for foreign nationals who lack any "bona fide relationship with any person or entity in the United States."

After the ruling, the government issued new guidance providing that applicants must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, fiancee, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling in the US in order to enter the country.

