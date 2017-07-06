Trump convenes with other leaders at G20
World leaders gather for a photo at the G20 summit. The G20, which includes 19 countries and the European Union, accounts for about 80% of the world's gross domestic product.
Trump stands with Putin and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, at the G20 summit on July 7. Climate change, terrorism and migration are on the agenda.
Trump greets Putin as the G20 summit gets underway in Hamburg.
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump confer at the start of the first working session of the G20 summit.
Trump reaffirms US support for NATO in a speech he gave in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, July 6. Trump spent a day in Poland before heading to Germany.
People hold up pictures of Trump during his speech in Warsaw.
Trump joins world leaders from the Three Seas Initiative, an alliance of Eastern European countries, at the Royal Castle in Warsaw on July 6.
Trump holds a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda on July 6.
First ladies Melania Trump and Agata Kornhauser-Duda play with children as they visit the Copernicus Science Centre in Warsaw on July 6.
Duda and Trump meet at the Royal Castle in Warsaw on July 6.
The Trumps step off Air Force One upon their arrival in Poland on Wednesday, July 5.