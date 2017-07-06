Photos: Trump convenes with other leaders at G20 Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with US President Donald Trump as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, July 7. They began their high-stakes meeting with light pleasantries, setting a more upbeat tone for talks full of prickly topics. Hide Caption 1 of 13

Photos: Trump convenes with other leaders at G20 World leaders gather for a photo at the G20 summit. The G20, which includes 19 countries and the European Union, accounts for about 80% of the world's gross domestic product. Hide Caption 2 of 13

Photos: Trump convenes with other leaders at G20 Trump stands with Putin and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, at the G20 summit on July 7. Climate change, terrorism and migration are on the agenda. Hide Caption 3 of 13

Photos: Trump convenes with other leaders at G20 Trump greets Putin as the G20 summit gets underway in Hamburg. Hide Caption 4 of 13

Photos: Trump convenes with other leaders at G20 French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump confer at the start of the first working session of the G20 summit. Hide Caption 5 of 13

Photos: Trump convenes with other leaders at G20 Trump meets with Merkel on the eve of the summit. Hide Caption 6 of 13

Photos: Trump convenes with other leaders at G20 Trump reaffirms US support for NATO in a speech he gave in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, July 6. Trump spent a day in Poland before heading to Germany. Hide Caption 7 of 13

Photos: Trump convenes with other leaders at G20 People hold up pictures of Trump during his speech in Warsaw. Hide Caption 8 of 13

Photos: Trump convenes with other leaders at G20 Trump joins world leaders from the Three Seas Initiative, an alliance of Eastern European countries, at the Royal Castle in Warsaw on July 6. Hide Caption 9 of 13

Photos: Trump convenes with other leaders at G20 Trump holds a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda on July 6. Hide Caption 10 of 13

Photos: Trump convenes with other leaders at G20 First ladies Melania Trump and Agata Kornhauser-Duda play with children as they visit the Copernicus Science Centre in Warsaw on July 6. Hide Caption 11 of 13

Photos: Trump convenes with other leaders at G20 Duda and Trump meet at the Royal Castle in Warsaw on July 6. Hide Caption 12 of 13