Trump convenes with other leaders at G20

Updated 12:03 PM ET, Fri July 7, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with US President Donald Trump as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, July 7. They began their high-stakes meeting with light pleasantries, setting a more upbeat tone for talks full of prickly topics.
World leaders gather for a photo at the G20 summit. The G20, which includes 19 countries and the European Union, accounts for about 80% of the world&#39;s gross domestic product.
World leaders gather for a photo at the G20 summit. The G20, which includes 19 countries and the European Union, accounts for about 80% of the world's gross domestic product.
Trump stands with Putin and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, at the G20 summit on July 7. Climate change, terrorism and migration are on the agenda.
Trump stands with Putin and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, at the G20 summit on July 7. Climate change, terrorism and migration are on the agenda.
Trump greets Putin as the G20 summit gets underway in Hamburg.
Trump greets Putin as the G20 summit gets underway in Hamburg.
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump confer at the start of the first working session of the G20 summit.
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump confer at the start of the first working session of the G20 summit.
Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/06/politics/trump-merkel-g20/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meets with Merkel&lt;/a&gt; on the eve of the summit.
Trump meets with Merkel on the eve of the summit.
Trump reaffirms US support for NATO in a speech he gave in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, July 6. Trump spent a day in Poland before heading to Germany.
Trump reaffirms US support for NATO in a speech he gave in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, July 6. Trump spent a day in Poland before heading to Germany.
People hold up pictures of Trump during his speech in Warsaw.
People hold up pictures of Trump during his speech in Warsaw.
Trump joins world leaders from the Three Seas Initiative, an alliance of Eastern European countries, at the Royal Castle in Warsaw on July 6.
Trump joins world leaders from the Three Seas Initiative, an alliance of Eastern European countries, at the Royal Castle in Warsaw on July 6.
Trump holds a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda on July 6.
Trump holds a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda on July 6.
First ladies Melania Trump and Agata Kornhauser-Duda play with children as they visit the Copernicus Science Centre in Warsaw on July 6.
First ladies Melania Trump and Agata Kornhauser-Duda play with children as they visit the Copernicus Science Centre in Warsaw on July 6.
Duda and Trump meet at the Royal Castle in Warsaw on July 6.
Duda and Trump meet at the Royal Castle in Warsaw on July 6.
The Trumps step off Air Force One upon their arrival in Poland on Wednesday, July 5.
The Trumps step off Air Force One upon their arrival in Poland on Wednesday, July 5.
Donald Trump is on a high-stakes visit to Europe, where he is attending his first G20 summit and meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.