Trump gave a good speech. What's next?

Story highlights Julian Zelizer: President's speech in Warsaw sounded the right notes on several fronts, but they clashed with the less reasonable aspects of his news conference

For Trump to succeed overseas, he needs more than one speech to establish credibility -- consistency matters, he writes

Julian Zelizer, a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, is the author of "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He's co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Standing in Warsaw Square, the site of the famous Polish rebellion against the Nazis during World War II, President Trump delivered one of his most effective speeches.

Following a chaotic press conference, which devolved into more discussions about "fake news" and President Obama's failures, President Trump called on the West to "defend our civilization."

During the speech, he offered more coherence than usual with a road map for US policy. He said he would defend Western values against the threat that they faced from terrorism, that the US would adhere to Article 5, which commits members of NATO to defend each other from attack, and he condemned Russian efforts to destabilize other countries.

"We urge Russia to cease its destabilizing activities in Ukraine and elsewhere...." The Polish government also made certain that the optics worked in his favor, with supportive crowds having been brought in who chanted "Donald Trump!" and "USA!" throughout.

There will be many critics of key components of the substance of the speech. His belief that this is a battle of civilizations, between the West and "radical Islamic terrorism," is sure to draw fire from those experts who don't believe it is correct or useful to frame the threat in this particular fashion. There will also be observers who wonder why the President would elevate the conservative critique on bureaucracy into his doctrinal speech about the fate of Western civilization.

