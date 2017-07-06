(CNN) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi brought a whole new definition to "chilling out" after wading in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday.

Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Israel, checked out a desalination plant and tasted the water.

"There's nothing like going to the beach with friends," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter Thursday after the event.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enjoy a glass of water during their visit to a mobile desalination unit.

The apparent friendship between the two leaders has not gone unnoticed, with photographers capturing images of the pair hugging over the past few days.

Modi, the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel, arrived at a time of good relations between the two countries, which are marking 25 years of diplomatic ties.

Thank you my friend, PM @netanyahu for the signed photo, your kind words, amazing hospitality & passion towards #IndiaIsraelFriendship. pic.twitter.com/1jUtMG3F85 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2017

Read More