- Qatar response to demands "void of substance": Egypt foreign minister
- Al Jazeera "glorifies terrorist activities"
Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN)Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has blamed Qatar for "human suffering" in Syria and Libya in an exclusive interview with CNN.
Shoukry said Qatar's "supporting radical organizations" helped to "reinforce" a wider network of extremism responsible for violence against minorities in Egypt and terrorism in Europe.
"We see the level of damage and the level of human suffering that has been associated to interventions like Qatar in Syria and Libya and the heavy price that Egypt has to pay in the loss of civilian life," said Shoukry.
"The last instance being the tragic events of the Egyptian Christians on their way to monastery for prayer that were targeted so brutally by terrorists."
Qatar did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.
Egypt is part of a quartet of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia boycotting Qatar over alleged ties to terrorism. The countries suspended diplomatic relations and cut off land, sea and air travel to Qatar in early June. Qatar has rejected those accusations.
The quartet's foreign ministers met in Cairo on Wednesday evening and issued a press statement saying that the quartet's stance against the tiny Gulf state rested on six principles, focusing primarily on combating extremism and non-intervention.
It was a stark departure from a stern 13-point list of demands issued by the quartet and leaked last week, in which Qatar was apparently told to shut down Al Jazeera, reduce ties with Iran and halt a Turkish military base in the country.
Asked if shutting down Al Jazeera continued to be a precondition by the quartet to ending the boycott, Shoukry said: "I'm not going to comment directly on the specificities of the demands, but I will note that the Qatari government has potentially distorted many of them to try to extract sympathy or support from various organizations."
The Egyptian foreign minister went on to say that media outlets in Qatar were guilty of "glorifying terrorist activities."
'Against international law'
In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani dismissed the demands as "against the international law."
In remarks made to London-based Chatham House on Wednesday, al-Thani said the demands were tantamount to "surrendering (Qatar's) sovereignty."
"Clearly the blockading countries did not submit their demands with the expectation that they would provide a framework for resolving their differences with Qatar," he said in his address to the think tank.
Shoukry told CNN on Thursday that Qatar's response to the demands was "totally void of any substance."