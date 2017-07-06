Story highlights Qatar response to demands "void of substance": Egypt foreign minister

Al Jazeera "glorifies terrorist activities"

Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has blamed Qatar for "human suffering" in Syria and Libya in an exclusive interview with CNN.

Shoukry said Qatar's "supporting radical organizations" helped to "reinforce" a wider network of extremism responsible for violence against minorities in Egypt and terrorism in Europe.

"We see the level of damage and the level of human suffering that has been associated to interventions like Qatar in Syria and Libya and the heavy price that Egypt has to pay in the loss of civilian life," said Shoukry.

"The last instance being the tragic events of the Egyptian Christians on their way to monastery for prayer that were targeted so brutally by terrorists."

Qatar did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

